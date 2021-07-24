Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 71.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 668,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,680,402 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $19,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of VIPS opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

