Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.92.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.29. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,506,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,402,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,878 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,160,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 286,676 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

