Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,135 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSH. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

