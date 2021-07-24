Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 129,748 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 1,660.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,748 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.62% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter.

MNA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.39. 39,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,193. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.45. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $36.18.

