Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,742,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,722,882. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

