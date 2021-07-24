Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,949 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,477 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

