Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:VIST opened at $4.09 on Friday. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $355.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,623,000. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

