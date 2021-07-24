Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on VC. KeyCorp began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.33.

VC opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.43 and a beta of 2.02. Visteon has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

