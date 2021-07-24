Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ VVOS opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.84. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.