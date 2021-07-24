Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volex plc (LON:VLX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 347 ($4.53). Volex shares last traded at GBX 341.50 ($4.46), with a volume of 482,131 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Volex from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 354.31. The company has a market capitalization of £538.69 million and a P/E ratio of 19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Volex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.24%.

Volex Company Profile (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

