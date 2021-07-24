Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 38.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,793 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $19,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,368,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $298,000. MWG Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,993,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

BEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

In related news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $1,280,865.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,865.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 193,239 shares of company stock worth $21,234,503. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM opened at $92.36 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.58.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.