Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $17.35 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,416,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,347,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.43.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

