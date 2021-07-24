Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $20.58 Million in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,575,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Wayfair as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,158,000 after buying an additional 848,531 shares during the period. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,168,000 after purchasing an additional 441,982 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Wayfair by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,780 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $506,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $285.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 3.13. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.12 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.79.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total transaction of $229,724.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,711 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,010. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

