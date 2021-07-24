Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,493 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of GrowGeneration worth $16,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 335,237 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 104,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.84. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

