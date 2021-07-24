Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 36,847 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,330 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Groupon by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $37.80 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

