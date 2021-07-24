Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of RenaissanceRe worth $15,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $149.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.61 and a 1 year high of $191.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.70.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

