Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,891 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $18,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $77.72 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.64.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

