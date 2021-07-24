Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 242 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 284 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a SEK 185 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of SEK 239.56.

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

