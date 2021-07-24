Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,570 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.35% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $117,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VNO opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

