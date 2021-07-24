Warburg Research Reiterates “€190.00” Price Target for Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD)

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) has been given a €190.00 ($223.53) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of AAD stock opened at €164.00 ($192.94) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €154.35. Amadeus FiRe has a 1-year low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a 1-year high of €165.20 ($194.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $937.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

