Warburg Research Reiterates “€190.00” Price Target for Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD)

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) has been given a €190.00 ($223.53) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of AAD stock opened at €164.00 ($192.94) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €154.35. Amadeus FiRe has a 1-year low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a 1-year high of €165.20 ($194.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $937.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
About Amadeus FiRe
