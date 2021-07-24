Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WRTBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has an average rating of Hold.

WRTBY stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

