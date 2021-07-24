Washington Harbour Partners LP Acquires New Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 177,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,000. Roblox makes up about 1.9% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,186,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.83. 3,151,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,664,315. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $93,796.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $4,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 over the last 90 days.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.