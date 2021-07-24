Washington Harbour Partners LP Buys 42,741 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,741 shares during the quarter. Semtech accounts for about 1.1% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 0.14% of Semtech worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,014,000 after acquiring an additional 84,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Semtech by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,057,000 after acquiring an additional 133,494 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after acquiring an additional 658,570 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Semtech by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,814,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,211,000 after acquiring an additional 158,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Semtech by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 108,679 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Semtech stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.28. 357,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,822. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,939,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

