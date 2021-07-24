Washington Harbour Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Washington Harbour Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,660 shares during the quarter. Rapid7 comprises 4.3% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 0.62% of Rapid7 worth $25,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

RPD traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $115.19. 630,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,176. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.89. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.63 and a 52-week high of $115.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $386,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at $30,548,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

