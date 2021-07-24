Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Position Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,769 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,622,000 after buying an additional 200,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 17,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 59,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Waterstone Financial news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,158.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $19.57 on Friday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $493.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.