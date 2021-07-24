Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $259.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO stock opened at $295.14 on Wednesday. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Watsco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Watsco by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Watsco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.