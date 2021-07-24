Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $295.14 on Friday. Watsco has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Watsco alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.