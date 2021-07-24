Wedbush Increases argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $362.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $344.00 to $362.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.07.

ARGX opened at $316.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.10. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $212.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that argenx will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of argenx by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after purchasing an additional 871,508 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in argenx by 23.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,917,000 after acquiring an additional 540,488 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in argenx by 9.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,119,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,315,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in argenx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 954,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in argenx by 72.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,230,000 after acquiring an additional 302,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

