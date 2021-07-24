WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Receives $11.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WLYYF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC increased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:WLYYF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,225. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

