Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.30.

WELL opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98. Welltower has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

