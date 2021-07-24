West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Lowered to C$118.00 at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$141.00 to C$118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities reissued an action list buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.40.

NYSE WFG opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $713,562,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,157,000.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

