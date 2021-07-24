Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Cut to C$2.60 by Analysts at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.72.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$1.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$700.50 million and a PE ratio of 6.76. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.84 and a 1-year high of C$2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$322.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

