Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $25.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 3.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

