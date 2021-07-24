Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNEB stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.37.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

WNEB has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

