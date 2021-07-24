Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,096 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.6% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.