Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to report $69.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.70 million and the highest is $74.63 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $35.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $345.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.16 million to $347.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $415.75 million, with estimates ranging from $406.90 million to $424.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. 1,048,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $620.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.03 and a beta of 2.19. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

