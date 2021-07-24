Whiteheart (WHITE) 1-Day Volume Hits $118,522.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for $743.85 or 0.02203811 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $118,522.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00040110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00102590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00139316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,887.54 or 1.00398300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.86 or 0.00903215 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

