WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Stock Price Down 0%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) shares traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.38 and last traded at $74.61. 20,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 49,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.62.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

