WNS (NYSE:WNS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.30.

NYSE:WNS opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98. WNS has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in WNS by 27.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 252,930 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the first quarter worth $422,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in WNS during the first quarter worth $331,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 23.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in WNS during the first quarter worth $3,434,000.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

