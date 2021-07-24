Woodcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $74,843.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $385,360.40 and approximately $74,843.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,203.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,164.59 or 0.06328582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.03 or 0.01321594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.38 or 0.00366578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00140444 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.16 or 0.00605666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $126.63 or 0.00370234 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.00285969 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

