Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Xerox has a payout ratio of 53.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xerox to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82. Xerox has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.