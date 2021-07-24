XN Exponent Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,527,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 472,636 shares during the quarter. Desktop Metal accounts for 2.1% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $37,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Desktop Metal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

DM opened at $8.87 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.08.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.