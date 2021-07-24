XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 487,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73,254 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $60,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,134,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,610,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.96.

XPO stock opened at $143.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.90. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $153.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

