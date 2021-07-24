YAM Trading Down 17% Over Last Week (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One YAM coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YAM has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. YAM has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $449,264.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YAM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00048839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.33 or 0.00843944 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

YAM Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. It launched on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,835,192 coins and its circulating supply is 12,381,714 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YAM is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.