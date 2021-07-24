Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$5.23 target price on the stock.

YRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.02.

TSE YRI opened at C$5.12 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.05 and a 1-year high of C$9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.73. The company has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$534.42 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

