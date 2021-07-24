yAxis Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, yAxis has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. yAxis has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $156,229.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.90 or 0.00008607 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00039682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00104404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00140909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,731.96 or 1.00192208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

