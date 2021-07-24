Yield Protocol (YIELD) Market Cap Achieves $1.20 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $287,178.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.55 or 0.00842199 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.