Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Albany International reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Albany International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.65. 45,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,190. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $93.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

