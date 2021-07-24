Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post sales of $286.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.31 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $233.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DORM traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.92. The stock had a trading volume of 102,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.63. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $113.13.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

