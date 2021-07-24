Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. Elys Game Technology posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Elys Game Technology.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 17.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Elys Game Technology news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ELYS traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $3.96. 168,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,423. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.44. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elys Game Technology (ELYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.